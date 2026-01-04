Senators host the Red Wings after Chabot’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (24-15-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (20-15-5, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7:30…

Detroit Red Wings (24-15-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (20-15-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Detroit Red Wings after Thomas Chabot scored two goals in the Senators’ 4-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets.

Ottawa has gone 20-15-5 overall with a 5-3-3 record in Atlantic Division play. The Senators rank eighth in NHL play serving 10.0 penalty minutes per game.

Detroit is 6-3-2 against the Atlantic Division and 24-15-4 overall. The Red Wings have an 11-6-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has 16 goals and 22 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has 22 goals and 20 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Red Wings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.