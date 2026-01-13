Senators bring losing streak into home matchup against the Canucks

Vancouver Canucks (16-24-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (20-19-5, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Vancouver Canucks (16-24-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (20-19-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -239, Canucks +195; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators will try to stop their four-game skid when they take on the Vancouver Canucks.

Ottawa has a 10-9-3 record in home games and a 20-19-5 record overall. The Senators have gone 19-7-1 in games they score three or more goals.

Vancouver is 12-12-2 on the road and 16-24-5 overall. The Canucks have a -43 scoring differential, with 120 total goals scored and 163 given up.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has scored 19 goals with 25 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Kiefer Sherwood has 17 goals and six assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 5.8 penalties and 18.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Canucks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

