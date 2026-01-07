Semenyo scores last-gasp winner for Bournemouth ahead of possible move to Man City

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — A match-winning goal. A standing ovation. If Antoine Semenyo is to leave Bournemouth, he has departed…

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — A match-winning goal. A standing ovation.

If Antoine Semenyo is to leave Bournemouth, he has departed with quite a bang.

The Ghana forward, who is reportedly set to join Manchester City in the coming days, scored from a long-range strike in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Bournemouth a 3-2 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday.

With seconds remaining in added-on time, Semenyo was substituted and given a rapturous ovation by the home fans at the Vitality Stadium.

Semenyo has scored 10 goals this season for Bournemouth, starting with a double against Liverpool at Anfield in the opening round.

The BBC is reporting that City has agreed to meet Semenyo’s release clause of 65 million pounds ($87 million).

