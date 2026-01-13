Semenyo scores again as Man City beats Newcastle 2-0 in English League Cup semifinal

New Manchester City signing Antoine Semenyo scored his second goal in as many games as Pep Guardiola’s team moved within…

New Manchester City signing Antoine Semenyo scored his second goal in as many games as Pep Guardiola’s team moved within reach of the English League Cup final with a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Tuesday.

The forward, who joined City from Bournemouth for $87 million last week, struck the opening goal in the semifinal first leg at St James’ Park, with substitute Rayan Cherki scoring the second in time added on.

Semenyo also scored on his debut in the 10-1 rout of Exeter in the FA Cup over the weekend.

“The whole environment here is perfect,” he said. “Everyone is confident and wanting to achieve the best. I’ve just come into that and they’ve helped me with my confidence and they’ve made me feel welcome.”

It could have been even better for the Ghana international, who saw a brilliantly taken back-heeled goal ruled out for a marginal offside.

The 26-year-old Semenyo is already looking like a shrewd buy for City after establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s top talents for Bournemouth. He scored 10 goals for the Cherries this season.

“He’s not just a very good player, but a very good guy, which helps, which fits into the team,” City captain Bernardo Silva told ITV Sport. “He’s a fantastic guy who wants to play collectively, wants to help, wants to have fun and we are delighted with the way he’s started.”

Semenyo has added another dimension to City’s attack as Guardiola targets four trophies this term.

The League Cup could be the first of those, with City holding a two-goal advantage against holder Newcastle heading into next month’s second leg at its Etihad Stadium.

Semenyo converted from close range with a simple finish in the 53rd minute to put City ahead. He looked like he’d scored a far more spectacular second with a backheel volley — but after a lengthy VAR check, it was ruled out because Erling Haaland was in an offside position.

City had to wait until the eighth minute of added time to double the lead, with Cherki slipping a shot past past Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope from inside the box.

That goal has left Newcastle with a mountain to climb it is to keep hold of the trophy it won last year to end a 70-year wait for major domestic silverware.

Eddie Howe’s team had its chances, with Yoane Wissa and Bruno Guimaraes both hitting the frame of the goal within seconds of each other in the second half.

City is an eight-time winner of the League Cup, with Guardiola lifting it on four occasions since taking over the club. City last won it in 2021.

City’s four-pronged trophy hunt this term follows last season when it finished empty-handed for the first time in eight years.

Trailing Premier League leader Arsenal by six points, second-place City is also well-positioned in the Champions League and is into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The other League Cup semifinal sees Chelsea host Arsenal in the first leg on Wednesday.

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.