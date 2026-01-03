Seattle Torrent beat the Toronto Sceptres 3-2 in a shootout

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Hannah Bilka and Anna Wilgren scored in a shootout to lift the Seattle Torrent to a…

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Hannah Bilka and Anna Wilgren scored in a shootout to lift the Seattle Torrent to a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Sceptres on Saturday.

The game was played at TD Coliseum as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour.

Natalie Spooner and Daryl Watts scored in regulation for Toronto. Lexie Adzija and Alex Carpenter had the Seattle goals.

Corinne Schroeder made 27 saves for the Torrent. Raygan Kirk made 37 stops for the Sceptres.

Announced attendance was 16,012.

Up next

Sceptres: Host the New York Sirens on Tuesday night.

Torrent: Visits the Boston Fleet on Wednesday night.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.