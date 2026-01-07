Seattle takes on Minnesota following Catton’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (25-11-8, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (20-14-7, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Wild (25-11-8, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (20-14-7, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Minnesota Wild after Berkly Catton scored two goals in the Kraken’s 7-4 win against the Boston Bruins.

Seattle is 20-14-7 overall and 10-7-4 in home games. The Kraken have a -2 scoring differential, with 114 total goals scored and 116 conceded.

Minnesota has a 25-11-8 record overall and a 12-7-3 record on the road. The Wild have gone 21-2-4 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams play this season. The Wild won 4-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 11 goals and 16 assists for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has three goals and 32 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored seven goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Wild: 5-2-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

