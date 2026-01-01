Seattle and Nashville meet in Western Conference play

Nashville Predators (18-17-4, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-14-7, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Nashville Predators (18-17-4, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-14-7, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -112, Predators -108; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the Nashville Predators face off in Western Conference action.

Seattle has an 8-7-4 record in home games and a 16-14-7 record overall. The Kraken have given up 107 goals while scoring 95 for a -12 scoring differential.

Nashville has an 8-8-2 record in road games and an 18-17-4 record overall. The Predators have committed 152 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eeli Tolvanen has seven goals and 18 assists for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 18 goals and eight assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has scored six goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

