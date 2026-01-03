Saturday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=
Armstrong/Cooper 7, Minneapolis 4
Austin 7, Becker/Big Lake 3
Delano 4, Breck 3
Detroit Lakes 2, Fargo Davies, N.D. 0
Dodge County 3, New Ulm 0
Duluth East 6, Mounds View 6
Duluth Marshall 3, Little Falls 0
East Grand Forks 5, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 3
East Ridge 5, Duluth Denfeld 1
Eastview 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 1
Edina 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 2
Elk River/Zimmerman 6, Brainerd 1
Ely 11, Lake of the Woods 3
Hastings 1, Hopkins 0
Hermantown 5, Eden Prairie 3
International Falls 1, Proctor 1
Kittson County Central 3, Park Rapids 2
Lakeville North 7, Prior Lake 3
Lakeville South 6, Apple Valley/Burnsville 2
Luverne 5, Mankato East 2
MBA 4, Fairmont 2
Maple Grove 6, Centennial 2
Minnesota River 5, Marshall 0
Minnetonka 4, Mahtomedi 0
Moorhead 6, St. Thomas Academy 2
Mound Westonka 3, Simley 0
Orono 2, Providence Academy 2
Osseo 4, St Paul Academy 1
Red Wing 9, Mora/Milaca 6
Rogers 4, Stillwater 3
Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Buffalo 1
St Louis Park 3, Hutchinson 2
St Michael-Albertville 6, Bemidji 2
St. Cloud 1, Roseau 1
Two Rivers 4, Tartan 1
WSFLG, Wis. 9, La Crescent 5
Waconia 4, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 2
Wadena-Deer Creek 4, North Shore 2
Waseca 5, Southwest Christian/Richfield 2
Wayzata 4, Grand Rapids 3
White Bear Lake 5, Woodbury 0
Winona 3, St Paul 1
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
