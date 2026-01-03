Saturday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY= Armstrong/Cooper 7, Minneapolis 4 Austin 7, Becker/Big Lake 3 Delano 4, Breck 3 Detroit Lakes 2, Fargo Davies,…

PREP HOCKEY=

Armstrong/Cooper 7, Minneapolis 4

Austin 7, Becker/Big Lake 3

Delano 4, Breck 3

Detroit Lakes 2, Fargo Davies, N.D. 0

Dodge County 3, New Ulm 0

Duluth East 6, Mounds View 6

Duluth Marshall 3, Little Falls 0

East Grand Forks 5, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 3

East Ridge 5, Duluth Denfeld 1

Eastview 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 1

Edina 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 2

Elk River/Zimmerman 6, Brainerd 1

Ely 11, Lake of the Woods 3

Hastings 1, Hopkins 0

Hermantown 5, Eden Prairie 3

International Falls 1, Proctor 1

Kittson County Central 3, Park Rapids 2

Lakeville North 7, Prior Lake 3

Lakeville South 6, Apple Valley/Burnsville 2

Luverne 5, Mankato East 2

MBA 4, Fairmont 2

Maple Grove 6, Centennial 2

Minnesota River 5, Marshall 0

Minnetonka 4, Mahtomedi 0

Moorhead 6, St. Thomas Academy 2

Mound Westonka 3, Simley 0

Orono 2, Providence Academy 2

Osseo 4, St Paul Academy 1

Red Wing 9, Mora/Milaca 6

Rogers 4, Stillwater 3

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Buffalo 1

St Louis Park 3, Hutchinson 2

St Michael-Albertville 6, Bemidji 2

St. Cloud 1, Roseau 1

Two Rivers 4, Tartan 1

WSFLG, Wis. 9, La Crescent 5

Waconia 4, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 2

Wadena-Deer Creek 4, North Shore 2

Waseca 5, Southwest Christian/Richfield 2

Wayzata 4, Grand Rapids 3

White Bear Lake 5, Woodbury 0

Winona 3, St Paul 1

