Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 77, Wisner-Pilger 64
Beatrice 49, Lincoln Standing Bear 33
Bennington 61, Benton, Mo. 34
Boone Central 69, St Paul 38
Cambridge 57, Paxton 52
Centura 40, Elm Creek 35
Columbus 62, Omaha South 4
Columbus Scotus 63, Lincoln Christian 19
Doniphan-Trumbull 53, Wilcox-Hildreth 22
Dorchester 32, Cedar Bluffs 23
Elgin Public/Pope John 65, North Central 30
Elkhorn 34, Wahoo 20
Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Omaha Roncalli 49
Giltner/Harvard 54, Gibbon 37
Gretna 52, Elkhorn North 37
Gretna East 49, Hastings 21
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 49, Meridian 15
Johnson-Brock 38, Johnson County Central 35
Lincoln Northwest 71, Lincoln High 26
Lincoln Pius X 44, Omaha Skutt 34
Lincoln Southeast 71, Bellevue East 18
Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Sandhills-Thedford 48
Milford 61, North Bend Central 48
Mullen 51, Hay Springs 25
Norris 55, Grand Island Northwest 34
Omaha Benson 53, Fremont 29
Omaha Gross 61, Bishop Neumann 45
Omaha Mercy 34, Crete 30
Ord 50, Cozad 42
Palmyra 37, Wilber-Clatonia 32
Papillion-LaVista 82, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 60
Perkins County 62, Hemingford 36
Platteview 64, Lewis Central, Iowa 44
Ponca 43, Battle Creek 37
Raymond Central 61, Ashland-Greenwood 30
Red Cloud 66, BDS 17
Shelby-Rising City 39, High Plains Community 32
Sterling 40, Mead 30
Thayer Central 63, Superior 16
Valentine 71, Gordon/Rushville 33
Wayne 35, Douglas County West 21
West Holt 65, Hartington-Newcastle 38
Wynot 37, Luverne, Minn. 24
Brady Tournament=
Third Place=
Hitchcock County 50, Cody-Kilgore 35
Championship=
Brady 49, Anselmo-Merna 39
Homer Tournament=
Championship=
Omaha Nation 60, Homer 55
Metro Tournament=
Championship=
Omaha North 56, Omaha Westview 43
Nebraska City Tournament=
Third Place=
Nebraska City 52, Ralston 13
Championship=
Louisville 57, Lexington 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.