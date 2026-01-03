Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Arlington 77, Wisner-Pilger 64 Beatrice 49, Lincoln Standing Bear 33 Bennington 61, Benton, Mo. 34 Boone Central…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 77, Wisner-Pilger 64

Beatrice 49, Lincoln Standing Bear 33

Bennington 61, Benton, Mo. 34

Boone Central 69, St Paul 38

Cambridge 57, Paxton 52

Centura 40, Elm Creek 35

Columbus 62, Omaha South 4

Columbus Scotus 63, Lincoln Christian 19

Doniphan-Trumbull 53, Wilcox-Hildreth 22

Dorchester 32, Cedar Bluffs 23

Elgin Public/Pope John 65, North Central 30

Elkhorn 34, Wahoo 20

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Omaha Roncalli 49

Giltner/Harvard 54, Gibbon 37

Gretna 52, Elkhorn North 37

Gretna East 49, Hastings 21

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 49, Meridian 15

Johnson-Brock 38, Johnson County Central 35

Lincoln Northwest 71, Lincoln High 26

Lincoln Pius X 44, Omaha Skutt 34

Lincoln Southeast 71, Bellevue East 18

Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Sandhills-Thedford 48

Milford 61, North Bend Central 48

Mullen 51, Hay Springs 25

Norris 55, Grand Island Northwest 34

Omaha Benson 53, Fremont 29

Omaha Gross 61, Bishop Neumann 45

Omaha Mercy 34, Crete 30

Ord 50, Cozad 42

Palmyra 37, Wilber-Clatonia 32

Papillion-LaVista 82, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 60

Perkins County 62, Hemingford 36

Platteview 64, Lewis Central, Iowa 44

Ponca 43, Battle Creek 37

Raymond Central 61, Ashland-Greenwood 30

Red Cloud 66, BDS 17

Shelby-Rising City 39, High Plains Community 32

Sterling 40, Mead 30

Thayer Central 63, Superior 16

Valentine 71, Gordon/Rushville 33

Wayne 35, Douglas County West 21

West Holt 65, Hartington-Newcastle 38

Wynot 37, Luverne, Minn. 24

Brady Tournament=

Third Place=

Hitchcock County 50, Cody-Kilgore 35

Championship=

Brady 49, Anselmo-Merna 39

Homer Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Nation 60, Homer 55

Metro Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha North 56, Omaha Westview 43

Nebraska City Tournament=

Third Place=

Nebraska City 52, Ralston 13

Championship=

Louisville 57, Lexington 44

