San Jose Earthquakes acquire Timo Werner from Red Bull Leipzig in major move for MLS club

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Earthquakes acquired forward Timo Werner from German club Red Bull Leipzig and signed him to a designated player contract through June 2028 on Thursday in one of the biggest acquisitions in the MLS club’s history.

The 29-year-old Werner, whose deal is pending receipt of his visa and international transfer certificate, also has played for Stuttgart, Chelsea and on loan to Tottenham during a decorated career in which he’s helped to hoist trophies in the Champions League, the Europa League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

He also has appeared in 57 games and scored 24 goals while representing Germany in international competition.

“It’s always a big decision to go to America, but everything is there to be successful,” Werner said in a statement. “The stadium and the facilities are beautiful. Also, it really impressed me that an experienced manager like Bruce (Arena), who has had so much success in the league, flew over here to Germany to talk to me about the plan.

“The Earthquakes fans can expect to get a player who gives everything on the pitch, every game. Every club I’ve joined, I’ve wanted to win a trophy. In the end, I’ve always delivered. That’s why I want to come to San Jose: to win.”

San Jose acquired Werner’s discovery priority from Red Bull New York for $50,000 in general allocation money.

“I think he’ll be an excellent acquisition for our team,” Arena said. “To have a player of Timo’s caliber coming in is simply outstanding for the club and the community. I believe he’ll offer us quality on the field, experience and leadership.”

The Earthquakes begin the MLS season on Feb. 21 against Sporting Kansas City.

