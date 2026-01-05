San Antonio takes on Memphis, seeks 5th straight road win

San Antonio Spurs (25-10, second in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (15-20, 10th in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee;…

San Antonio Spurs (25-10, second in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (15-20, 10th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Memphis looking to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Grizzlies are 4-3 against the rest of their division. Memphis is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Spurs are 7-0 against the rest of the division. San Antonio is eighth in the NBA allowing just 114.2 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Spurs allow to opponents. The Spurs average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 14.2 per game the Grizzlies give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 126-119 on Dec. 3. Harrison Barnes scored 31 points to help lead the Spurs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santi Aldama is averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaylen Wells is averaging 23 points over the last 10 games.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 blocks for the Spurs. Luke Kornet is averaging 23 points, eight rebounds and five blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 120.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 49.6 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: John Konchar: out (thumb), Ja Morant: out (calf), Vince Williams Jr.: out (knee), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Spurs: Victor Wembanyama: day to day (knee), Devin Vassell: out (thigh).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

