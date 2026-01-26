Sacramento visits New York, aims to stop road slide

Sacramento Kings (12-35, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (27-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Sacramento Kings (12-35, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (27-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will look to break its nine-game road losing streak when the Kings play New York.

The Knicks have gone 17-6 in home games. New York is eighth in the league averaging 117.8 points and is shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Kings are 3-19 on the road. Sacramento is 9-16 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Knicks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Knicks allow.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings defeated the Knicks 112-101 in their last matchup on Jan. 15. DeMar DeRozan led the Kings with 27 points, and Mikal Bridges led the Knicks with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20.5 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Dennis Schroder is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 108.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Kings: Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Zach LaVine: out (back).

