Sacramento takes home win streak into matchup with Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-30, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -2; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Kings face Portland.

The Kings are 8-24 in conference games. Sacramento has a 5-20 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trail Blazers are 17-14 in Western Conference play. Portland allows 118.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Kings are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers average 116.2 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 120.6 the Kings give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers won 98-93 in the last matchup on Dec. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 19.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Kings. Russell Westbrook is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 21.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Trail Blazers. Deni Avdija is averaging 19.9 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 107.2 points, 39.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 114.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Keon Ellis: day to day (knee).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Deni Avdija: day to day (back), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Kris Murray: out (back), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

