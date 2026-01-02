Sacramento plays Phoenix on 5-game road slide

Sacramento Kings (8-26, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (19-14, seventh in the Western Conference) Phoenix; Friday, 9…

Sacramento Kings (8-26, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (19-14, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -12; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its five-game road skid when the Kings face Phoenix.

The Suns are 7-4 against Pacific Division teams. Phoenix has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kings are 1-5 against the rest of their division. Sacramento is 7-19 against opponents over .500.

The Suns average 115.1 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 122.3 the Kings give up. The Kings average 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Suns give up.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns defeated the Kings 112-100 in their last meeting on Nov. 27. Mark Williams led the Suns with 21 points, and Keegan Murray led the Kings with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 14 points and 5.1 assists for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 32.0 points over the last 10 games.

Russell Westbrook is scoring 14.4 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 25.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 112.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 109.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Grayson Allen: day to day (knee), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

Kings: Zach LaVine: out (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

