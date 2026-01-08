Sacramento plays Golden State on 6-game road slide

Sacramento Kings (8-29, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (20-18, eighth in the Western Conference) San Francisco;…

Sacramento Kings (8-29, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (20-18, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will aim to break its six-game road losing streak when the Kings take on Golden State.

The Warriors are 13-12 against conference opponents. Golden State scores 115.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Kings are 1-6 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Sacramento ranks last in the Western Conference scoring averaging only 109.9 points per game while shooting 45.8%.

The Warriors score 115.0 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 121.6 the Kings allow. The Kings average 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Warriors give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 121-116 on Nov. 6, with DeMar DeRozan scoring 25 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler III is shooting 50.6% and averaging 19.7 points for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dennis Schroder is shooting 40.9% and averaging 12.9 points for the Kings. Russell Westbrook is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 43.3 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 105.3 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: day to day (ankle), Seth Curry: out (thigh).

Kings: Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

