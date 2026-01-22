Sacramento plays Cleveland, aims to break road slide

Sacramento Kings (12-33, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (25-20, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Cleveland; Friday, 7:30…

Sacramento Kings (12-33, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (25-20, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits Cleveland looking to break its seven-game road skid.

The Cavaliers are 14-11 in home games. Cleveland ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 50.0 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 10.5.

The Kings are 3-17 on the road. Sacramento allows 120.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.0 points per game.

The Cavaliers average 119.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 120.7 the Kings give up. The Kings are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.5% the Cavaliers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 28.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Mobley is averaging 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 56.2% over the last 10 games.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 117.1 points, 45.4 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 111.0 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Darius Garland: out (foot), Sam Merrill: day to day (hand).

Kings: Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

