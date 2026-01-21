Sabres take on the Canadiens after Ostlund’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (27-17-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (28-15-7, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Montreal Canadiens after Noah Ostlund scored two goals in the Sabres’ 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators.

Montreal has a 28-15-7 record overall and a 9-6-1 record in Atlantic Division games. The Canadiens have a 10-4-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Buffalo has gone 27-17-5 overall with an 8-3-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Sabres have gone 4-2-5 in games decided by one goal.

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won the last meeting 5-3. Tage Thompson scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has scored 15 goals with 40 assists for the Canadiens. Lane Hutson has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Thompson has 26 goals and 25 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

