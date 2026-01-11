Sabres play the Panthers on 3-game winning streak

Florida Panthers (23-18-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-15-4, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7…

Florida Panthers (23-18-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-15-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres come into a matchup with the Florida Panthers as winners of three games in a row.

Buffalo is 7-2-2 against the Atlantic Division and 24-15-4 overall. The Sabres have a 22-3-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Florida has a 4-7-1 record in Atlantic Division play and a 23-18-3 record overall. The Panthers rank eighth in NHL play serving 10.5 penalty minutes per game.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Sabres won the previous meeting 3-0. Josh Doan scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 22 goals and 19 assists for the Sabres. Jason Zucker has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Brad Marchand has 23 goals and 23 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 9-1-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 5.7 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

