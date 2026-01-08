Sabres beat the Rangers 5-2 to win for the 12th time in 13 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Doan scored, Colten Ellis made 30 saves in his first game in a month and…

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Doan scored, Colten Ellis made 30 saves in his first game in a month and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Rangers 5-2 on Thursday night to give them 12 victories in their past 13 games.

The Sabres last did that from Nov. 23 to Dec. 19, 2005. Buffalo moved into the second Eastern Conference wild-card slot by winning its 43rd game, making this the latest point in a season the team has been in a playoff spot since Feb. 24, 2023, through 57 games played.

While the organization with the NHL’s longest playoff drought is still a long way from making it for the first time since 2011, there were a few positive signs about the ability to keep this run going. Bowen Byram made everything happen to set up Alex Tuch’s goal, and Jason Zucker scored off his back on a power play in his second game back in the lineup following a lengthy absence.

Most notably, the Sabres held on when the ice was tilted in their direction clinging to a one-goal lead in the third period. Ellis stopped the final 12 shots he faced after allowing a bad goal to Vincent Trocheck in the first minute of the third period, and Mattias Samuelsson scored short-handed seconds after teammate Peyton Krebs’ double-minor for high-sticking put Buffalo on a 4-minute penalty kill.

Ryan McLeod sealed it with an empty-netter with 1:30 remaining.

The Rangers, playing without injured No. 1 goaltender Igor Shesterkin and top defenseman Adam Fox, have lost two in a row and five of seven. Jonathan Quick allowed four goals on 20 shots, and New York lost for the 15th time in 20 home games this season.

Referee Peter MacDougall left midway through after taking a puck to the face and did not return.

Sabres: Open a five-game homestand Saturday night against Anaheim.

Rangers: Visit the Boston Bruins on Saturday in an Original Six matinee.

