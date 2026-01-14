Roma signs teenage forward Robinio Vaz from Marseille

ROMA (AP) — Roma signed 18-year-old forward Robinio Vaz from Marseille for a reported transfer fee of 25 million euros…

ROMA (AP) — Roma signed 18-year-old forward Robinio Vaz from Marseille for a reported transfer fee of 25 million euros ($29 million) on Wednesday.

The French teenager signed a contract until 2030, the Serie A club said in its announcement. Neither team confirmed the fee.

A quick and agile forward with good dribbling ability, Vaz scored four league goals in 14 games this season after breaking into the side last term.

“His journey illustrates the club’s ability to support the emergence of top-level players,” Marseille said in a statement. “The club warmly thanks Robinio Vaz and wishes him all the best.”

Vaz will wear the No. 78 jersey for Roma. ___

