Jonathan David redeems himself with goal and assist in Juventus’ 3-0 win over Sassuolo

MILAN (AP) — Jonathan David repaid coach Luciano Spalletti’s faith in him with a goal and an assist to help Juventus to a 3-0 win at Sassuolo in Serie A on Tuesday.

That saw fourth-place Juventus remain level on points with Roma after the capital side won 2-0 at relegation-threatened Lecce. Juventus and Roma are three points below Serie A leader Inter Milan, although all three of the teams above them have played two matches fewer.

David had come under fire after his penalty was saved in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home with Lecce.

However, he kept his place in the starting lineup and was crucial in securing the result in the second half after an own goal from Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic was the only thing to separate the sides at the break.

David set up Fabio Miretti for Juve’s second, in the 62nd minute, and the Canada forward got on the scoresheet himself a minute later. The whole squad rushed over to celebrate with David, including those off the bench and Spalletti.

Roma bounces back

Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini had been left fuming by refereeing decisions in Saturday’s loss to his former team Atalanta.

But Roma rebounded in Lecce and took the lead in the 14th minute with a well-worked move, that ended with Evan Ferguson controlling Paulo Dybala’s disguised pass and drilling into the bottom left corner.

Roma doubled its lead in the 71st as a corner came through to Niccolò Pisilli, whose angled drive was tapped in by Artem Dovbyk from close range.

Dovbyk limped off late on after pulling up clutching the back of his leg.

Lecce remained 16th.

Penalty save

Como broke down a resolute Pisa in the second half to win 3-0 and remain just three points off the Champions League spots.

Máximo Perrone broke the deadlock in the 68th and Anastasios Douvikas doubled Como’s lead eight minutes later before Jean Butez saved M’Bala Nzola’s penalty to prevent Pisa from getting back into the match.

Douvikas was more successful from the penalty spot in stoppage time to wrap up the match for Como.

Pisa was three points from safety.

