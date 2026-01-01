Rollins and the Bucks host conference foe Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (11-22, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (14-20, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Friday, 8…

Charlotte Hornets (11-22, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (14-20, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Milwaukee and Charlotte meet on Friday.

The Bucks are 12-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 2-5 in one-possession games.

The Hornets have gone 10-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when winning the turnover battle.

The Bucks score 113.0 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 118.9 the Hornets give up. The Hornets average 115.8 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 115.9 the Bucks give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 123-113 on Dec. 30, with Bobby Portis scoring 25 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.0 points and 15.0 rebounds while shooting 57.1% over the last 10 games.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 33.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 107.8 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 118.6 points, 44.4 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (groin), Grant Williams: out (acl), Ryan Kalkbrenner: day to day (elbow), Miles Bridges: day to day (ankle).

