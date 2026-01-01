Rodri back in action for Man City after 2 months out injured

SUNDERLAND, England (AP) — Rodri made his return for Manchester City after two months out injured when he came on…

SUNDERLAND, England (AP) — Rodri made his return for Manchester City after two months out injured when he came on as a halftime substitute against Sunderland in the Premier League on Thursday.

The Spain midfielder last featured for City on Nov. 2 when he also entered as a substitute against Bournemouth.

The former Ballon d’Or winner had been out since then with a hamstring problem, the latest issue to afflict him in an injury-hit last 18 months.

Rodri replaced Nico Gonzalez in a match that finished 0-0 and set up one of the best chances, his floated pass over the Sunderland defense finding Josko Gvardiol for a header that was well saved.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.