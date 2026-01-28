Rockets’ Steven Adams out for season after ankle surgery

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Steven Adams will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his left ankle,…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Steven Adams will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his left ankle, the Rockets announced Wednesday.

Adams had been out since suffering what coach Ime Udoka called a “severely sprained ankle” on Jan. 18 against the Pelicans.

The 6-foot-11, 265-pound center from New Zealand appeared in 32 games with 11 starts this season for the Rockets. He ranked second on the team by averaging 8.6 rebounds and was scoring 5.8 points per game.

The Rockets acquired the 32-year-old Adams from Memphis in February 2024. He didn’t play that season while recovering from knee surgery. Last season, he averaged 3.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 58 games, helping the Rockets to a second-place finish in the Western Conference.

