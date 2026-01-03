Rockets’ Sengun leaves game vs. Mavericks early with ankle sprain

DALLAS (AP) — Houston center Alperen Sengun left the Rockets’ game Saturday night against Dallas only 1:04 into play after…

DALLAS (AP) — Houston center Alperen Sengun left the Rockets’ game Saturday night against Dallas only 1:04 into play after spraining his right ankle.

Sengun landed awkwardly after grabbing a defensive rebound and fell to the court. As he got into a sitting position, he grabbed at his ankle. He limped to the bench and was soon led to the locker room. The team said at halftime that he wouldn’t return to the game.

Sengun averages 22.6 points, second on the team to Kevin Durant, and leads the team with 9.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

The Rockets were already playing without reserve big man Steven Adams because of a sprained ankle.

The Mavericks also lost a starter early. Forward P.J. Washington Jr. played all 12 minutes of the first period and was then ruled out with a sprained right ankle.

