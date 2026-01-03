RJ Barrett scores season-high 29 points as Raptors beat Hawks 134-117

TORONTO (AP) — RJ Barrett scored a season-high 29 points, Brandon Ingram also had 29 and the Toronto Raptors beat…

TORONTO (AP) — RJ Barrett scored a season-high 29 points, Brandon Ingram also had 29 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 134-117 on Saturday night in the first of back-to-back meetings between the teams.

Scottie Barnes scored 20 points and Immanuel Quickley had 15 for the Raptors, who have won five straight meetings with the Hawks and three of four games overall. Sandro Mamukelashvili had 13 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight assists.

Barrett scored eight points as Toronto, up one through three quarters, opened the fourth with a 16-0 run to take a 123-106 lead with 7:18 remaining. The Raptors are 17-1 this season when taking a lead to the fourth.

Atlanta missed six straight field-goal attempts to begin the final period before Nickeil Alexander-Walker connected for a 3 with 6:49 left.

Alexander-Walker finished with 31 points, Jalen Johnson added 30 and Dyson Daniels had 20 points and 12 assists for the Hawks.

Atlanta became the first team this season to hold the New York Knicks to fewer than 100 points in Friday’s win at Madison Square Garden, but couldn’t duplicate that defensive effort against Toronto.

The Hawks have allowed 125 points or more in each of their past 10 losses.

Ingram finished with nine rebounds. He connected on 11 of 15 attempts, including 1 of 2 from distance, and made all six of his free throws.

Vit Krejci scored 13 points for the Hawks and Keaton Wallace added 11.

Atlanta’s Trae Young (bruised right quadriceps) sat for the fourth straight game. Toronto’s Jakob Poeltl (back) missed his sixth straight.

The teams meet again in Toronto on Monday night.

