Rising heavyweight star Itauma sustains injury to push back fight with Franklin

LONDON (AP) — Unbeaten British heavyweight Moses Itauma has been forced to rearrange his fight against American boxer Jermaine Franklin…

LONDON (AP) — Unbeaten British heavyweight Moses Itauma has been forced to rearrange his fight against American boxer Jermaine Franklin scheduled for Jan. 24 after suffering an injury in his training camp.

The fight will now take place on March 28 at the same venue in Manchester, Itauma’s promoter Queensberry announced on Tuesday.

The exact nature of his injury was not disclosed.

There is plenty of hype around Itauma, who has won all 13 of his pro fights — most recently stopping fellow Briton Dillian Whyte inside two minutes in August.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.