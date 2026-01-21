Richard Ledezma switches soccer allegiance from US to Mexico, joins national team

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Right wingback Richard Ledezma has switched allegiance from the United States and will play for Mexico’s…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Right wingback Richard Ledezma has switched allegiance from the United States and will play for Mexico’s national soccer team.

The 25-year-old Ledezma, who was born in Phoenix to Mexican parents, played for the United States at the U-20 World Cup in Poland and had one appearance with the senior squad in a friendly match against Panama on Nov. 16, 2020.

The Mexican soccer federation made the announcement late Tuesday. The switch is on the FIFA Change of Association platform.

Ledezma was included on Mexico’s 27-man roster that was called up by coach Javier Aguirre last week to play friendly matches against Panama on Thursday and Bolivia on Sunday.

After playing six seasons with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, Ledezma signed earlier this year with Mexican team Chivas, where he has started in the first three matches of the Clausura tournament.

Ledezma has a realistic chance to make the Mexican team for this year’s World Cup because Aguirre has struggled with the right wingback position. The coach has tried a half dozen players in that spot since taking over the team in August 2024.

