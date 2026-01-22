Resurgent China takes on Japan in the Under-23 Asian Cup soccer final on Saturday

Chinese soccer faces its biggest match in more than 20 years on Saturday when it plays Japan in the final…

Chinese soccer faces its biggest match in more than 20 years on Saturday when it plays Japan in the final of the Under-23 Asian Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Despite never advancing past the group stage of the tournament, China is just 90 minutes away from its first continental title since 2004, when the under-17 team was crowned champion. That came two years after the senior team made its first, and so far only, World Cup appearance.

With such successes coming a generation ago, there is huge attention on the under-23 side. On the road to the final, China has defeated Australia and Uzbekistan and impressed defensively, not conceding a goal in five games.

In the first four games, the team scored only once. After eliminating Uzbekistan in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals, however, China beat Vietnam 3-0 in the last four match.

“It’s important to enjoy this victory — not just for the players but also for the staff,” the team’s Spanish coach Antonio Puche said. “Moments like this are significant for football in China as we continue to work toward improving the game.”

Others have taken note of the new China.

Vietnam coach Kim Sang-sik praised China after his team’s defeat.

“This is my first time coaching a team against China, and their performance was truly outstanding, especially their defense, which was very impressive,” Kim said. “I believe they will perform even better, and Chinese soccer is indeed improving.”

Puche was tossed into the air by his players after the semifinal win. “I enjoyed this moment, I enjoyed the game. I’m so happy not just for myself or for the coaching staff, but for Chinese football as a whole.”

Defending champion Japan will present the toughest test yet.

“You know the Japanese team, I know the Japanese team, we all know the Japanese team,” Puche said. “They are a strong team. We will compete against them. We will fight.”

Japan has conceded just one goal in five games and scored 12. A deserved 1-0 win over South Korea in the semifinal was another impressive performance as it chases a second consecutive title and third overall.

“There are many great things we can take from the semifinal into the final,” Japan midfielder Ryunosuke Sato said. “We’re going to win with all 23 players, starters and subs. The subs have this in mind as well. All 90 minutes against Korea, we managed to defend and persevere, and that’s why we won.”

“Now we have to focus on the final.”

