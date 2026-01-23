Red Wings visit the Jets after Raymond’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (31-16-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (20-23-7, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7…

Detroit Red Wings (31-16-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (20-23-7, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Winnipeg Jets after Lucas Raymond scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Winnipeg is 20-23-7 overall and 12-9-5 at home. The Jets have a -4 scoring differential, with 147 total goals scored and 151 conceded.

Detroit has a 13-8-4 record on the road and a 31-16-5 record overall. The Red Wings are 16-6-2 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Red Wings won 2-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has scored 25 goals with 36 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has 26 goals and 26 assists for the Red Wings. Raymond has scored six goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-2-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Red Wings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.