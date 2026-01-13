Red Wings take on the Bruins following overtime victory

Detroit Red Wings (28-15-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (25-19-2, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Detroit Red Wings (28-15-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (25-19-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -131, Red Wings +109; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Boston Bruins after the Red Wings took down the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime.

Boston has gone 25-19-2 overall with a 7-8-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins serve 13.9 penalty minutes per game to lead NHL play.

Detroit is 28-15-4 overall with an 8-3-2 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have gone 15-6-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season. The Red Wings won 5-4 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored 19 goals with 35 assists for the Bruins. Henri Jokiharju has six assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 23 goals and 19 assists for the Red Wings. Andrew Copp has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.8 penalties and 19.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Red Wings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.