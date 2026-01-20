Red Wings in action against the Maple Leafs following overtime victory

Detroit Red Wings (30-16-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (24-17-8, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Wednesday, 7…

Detroit Red Wings (30-16-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (24-17-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings after the Red Wings knocked off the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in overtime.

Toronto is 6-6-2 against the Atlantic Division and 24-17-8 overall. The Maple Leafs rank fifth in NHL play with 165 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Detroit is 9-4-2 against the Atlantic Division and 30-16-4 overall. The Red Wings have a +four scoring differential, with 155 total goals scored and 151 given up.

The teams play Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Red Wings won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 17 goals and 31 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has 10 goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has 26 goals and 26 assists for the Red Wings. Andrew Copp has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Red Wings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.