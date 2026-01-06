Red-hot Grubauer backstops streaking Kraken to 5-1 win over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Shane Wright scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Philipp Grubauer made 41…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Shane Wright scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Philipp Grubauer made 41 saves to lead the streaking Seattle Kraken past the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Monday night.

Jacob Melanson, Vince Dunn, Frederick Gaudreau and Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken (19-14-7), who are 7-0-1 in their last eight games and have reeled off five consecutive wins on the road.

The victory moved the Kraken into third place in the Pacific Division, one point behind Vegas and Edmonton. Seattle is even in games with the Golden Knights and has two games in hand on the Oilers.

Grubauer has won four starts in a row, giving up just one goal in each of them. He’s compiled a .972 save percentage while getting peppered with 140 shots during that stretch.

Adam Klapka scored for Calgary (18-20-4), and Dustin Wolf stopped 23 shots.

The Flames opened the scoring 6:33 into the game when Klapka knocked in a rebound of Ryan Lomberg’s shot.

Three minutes later, Jonathan Huberdeau had a chance to put Calgary ahead by two, but after being tied up from behind by Adam Larsson on a breakaway, Huberdeau was unable to convert the ensuing penalty shot.

Seattle tied it 2:17 into the second, capitalizing on MacKenzie Weegar’s turnover with Ryan Winteron setting up Melanson. The Kraken then broke open the game with four unanswered goals in the third.

Seattle’s fourth line of Ben Meyers between Winterton and Melanson keeps rolling. Melanson’s first NHL goal extended his point streak to four games (one goal, three assists). Winterton is also on a four-game point streak (one goal, three assists).

Flames defenseman Brayden Pachal returned to the lineup after sitting out 10 straight games as a healthy scratch. He led both teams with nine hits.

Up next

Kraken: Host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Flames: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

