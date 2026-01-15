Record-chasing Bayern faces Leipzig test in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich still has rivals for the Bundesliga title, in theory at least, and Leipzig is one of them. After…

After Bayern matched the record points total for the halfway stage of a Bundesliga, beating the record on goal difference, only a spectacular collapse over the next four months would put Bayern’s 11-point lead under threat.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Leipzig is third and has plenty to play for in a competitive fight for the Champions League places.

Key matchups

Bayern delivered an opening statement of intent by sweeping aside Leipzig 6-0 in the first round. Leipzig was much improved since and showed strong set-piece awareness in beating Freiburg 2-0 on Wednesday.

It’s been a tough start to 2026 for Bayer Leverkusen, which seemed to find consistently strong form at the end of last year. A 4-1 loss to Stuttgart last week was followed by a weather-related postponement, so facing Hoffenheim on Saturday will be a key test.

The big factor holding back seventh-place Eintracht Frankfurt is a defense which has conceded 36 goals in 17 games, the league’s third-worst record. Facing Werder Bremen’s underperforming attack on Friday is a chance to improve that record.

Players to watch

Lennart Karl’s breakout season for Bayern Munich has been must-see viewing in the Bundesliga and Champions League. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder scored again in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Cologne. His success will cause a selection headache for coach Vincent Kompany when Jamal Musiala finally returns from injury.

Hoffenheim’s surprise push for Champions League qualification owes a lot to the experienced Andrej Kramaric, who’s marking 10 years at the club this month and celebrated with a hat trick on Wednesday against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Who’s out

Bayern is dealing with an injury list including midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who’s spent the last month recovering from an ankle issue, and left back Alphonso Davies, back in training after illness. Defender Josip Stanisic is ruled out for the rest of January and forward Jamal Musiala’s long-awaited comeback remains uncertain.

Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba will miss up to three weeks after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations with a muscle injury.

Forward Younes Ebnoutalib scored on his debut for Eintracht Frankfurt against Dortmund last week but was set to miss several weeks after damaging a knee ligament in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to Stuttgart.

Off the field

Postponed games are piling up in the Bundesliga after snowstorms caused chaos in northern Germany last week, causing three matches to be rescheduled. Hamburger SV is working on its stadium’s roof ahead of Saturday’s game against Borussia Moenchengladbach to avoid another postponement.

Frankfurt’s six signings stand out in a quiet transfer window so far for Bundesliga clubs, especially since Ebnoutalib and fellow forward Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab have each scored on their debuts. Young Nigerian winger Suleman Sani has joined Leipzig from Slovakian club Trencin.

