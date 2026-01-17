Real Madrid jeered by angry fans before beating Levante in La Liga

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid was jeered by its disgruntled fans before Kylián Mbappé scored to spark a 2-0…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid was jeered by its disgruntled fans before Kylián Mbappé scored to spark a 2-0 win over Levante in La Liga on Saturday.

Spectators at the Santiago Bernabeu whistled, booed and waved white handkerchiefs before the opening kickoff to express their anger after back-to-back losses and a sudden coaching change.

Madrid fired Xabi Alonso after last weekend’s loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final only for the team to then lose to a second-tier side in the Copa del Rey in the debut of Alonso’s replacement.

New coach Álvaro Arbeloa, who was promoted from the B team, as well as his players could have ill afforded another slip against a relegation-threatened Levante in front of their home supporters.

Levante, however, generated as much in attack as Madrid did in the first half. It took a penalty converted by Mbappé in the 58th to break the deadlock after the striker was fouled by Adrián de la Fuente.

Raúl Asencio thumped in a header after a corner kick by Arda Guler to double the lead in the 65th.

“It was important to win today,” Arbeloa said. “We knew where we were coming from. We had had a difficult week that was not easy to overcome. We did so by winning in front of our fans.

“I have always respected (the fans) of the Bernabeu. I was whistled at (when I was a Madrid defender), and what makes this club great is the degree of excellence demanded of it.”

Vinícius Júnior, who reportedly did not see eye to eye with Alonso, was among the players who received the loudest jeers. Some fans also shouted at club president Florentino Pérez for his handling of the Alonso firing and the subpar play of the team.

Mbappé, who appeared in only one of Madrid’s last four games, was back starting after recovering from a left knee sprain.

Jude Bellingham and other regulars were also in the lineup after Arbeloa left the England midfielder and other key players off his squad for the humbling loss at Albacete on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey.

Madrid, despite its trouble, closed to within one point of Barcelona before the leader visits Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Villarreal loses ground

Third-placed Villarreal stumbled after losing at Real Betis 2-0, staying eight points off Barcelona’s pace.

Aitor Rubial and Pablo Fornals scored in the second half for the hosts as Betis remained in sixth.

Muriqi hits three for Mallorca

Mallorca’s Vedat Muriqi scored a hat trick to lead a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao.

The Kosovo striker scored early and capitalized on two penalties. He scored a rebound of a save of his first spot kick by Unai Simón before Nico Williams leveled it at 2-2 before halftime. Muriqi then converted a second penalty with 20 minutes left.

Osasuna beat bottom side Oviedo 3-2.

