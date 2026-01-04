With Mbappé injured, Real Madrid forward Gonzalo García impresses with a hat trick

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Gonzalo García scored his first, second and third goals in La Liga for Real Madrid on…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Gonzalo García scored his first, second and third goals in La Liga for Real Madrid on Sunday with his hat trick dominating a 5-1 rout of Real Betis.

The 21-year-old forward was making a rare start in place of the injured Kylian Mbappé, the league’s top scorer, who is sidelined with a left knee sprain.

García came up through Madrid’s youth sides before debuting with its first team in November 2023. He has had steady minutes under Xabi Alonso this campaign.

“It was a dream game for him,” Alonso said about García. “Playing at the (Santiago) Bernabeu (stadium), first season with the first team, and to hit a hat trick. He wanted to score here, and I’m happy for him and with how he works every day whether or not he gets the chance to play. He has an unbelievable attitude and he’s a fantastic example of what it means to be a Real Madrid academy graduate.”

García got going in the 20th minute when he headed in a free kick from Rodrygo after getting free of his marker at the far post.

He deftly controlled a pass with his chest before volleying a strike home from the edge of the area to make it 2-0 in the 50th.

After defender Raúl Asencio headed in Rodrygo’s corner for a third Madrid goal shortly after, Betis striker Cucho Hernández pulled one back for the visitors in the 66th.

García got his hat trick in the 82nd with a flick of his heel to turn in a pass by Arda Guler before he was substituted to loud applause.

His replacement, Fran García, rounded off the victory in stoppage time.

“I’ve been a Madrid fan ever since I was a kid, and I’ve spent many years in the academy, so to come off to a standing ovation from these fans is a very special moment that will stay with me forever,” Gonzalo García said. “I hope there are loads more goals, loads more wins to come, and a special year for all of us.”

The win kept second-placed Madrid within four points of Barcelona after the league leader won 2-0 at Espanyol on Saturday. Third-placed Villarreal trails Madrid by seven points but has played two fewer games than Madrid and Barcelona.

The win came after a two-week winter break for Spanish clubs. Prior to that break, Madrid had been struggling and pressure was building for Alonso to oversee a convincing win like the one his team delivered against Betis.

Madrid’s most convincing victory in a month comes before Alonso’s side heads to Saudi Arabia where it will participate in the Spanish Super Cup. It will have to beat crosstown rival Atletico Madrid in Jeddah on Thursday to face either Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao in the final on Jan. 11.

“It was an important and well-deserved win to start the year at home,” Alonso said. “Getting underway like this is crucial, calmly and with positive feelings around the place ahead of the Super Cup.”

Promising starts

Levante upset Sevilla 3-0 on the road in the debut of new Portuguese coach Luís Castro.

With his team leading 2-0, Levante goalkeeper Mathew Ryan saved a penalty by Isaac Romero and his attempt to head in the rebound in the 90th minute before Levante scored its final goal.

Levante broke a run of eight rounds without a win and moved out of last place.

Oviedo fell to the bottom after a 1-1 draw at Alaves.

Real Sociedad made a promising start under new American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo after holding fourth-placed Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw.

Former Sociedad striker Alexander Sorloth put Atletico in front in the 50th, but Goncalo Guedes equalized five minutes later for the hosts.

Girona left the relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Mallorca.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.