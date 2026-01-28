Raptors play the Knicks on 4-game win streak

New York Knicks (28-18, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (29-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Wednesday,…

New York Knicks (28-18, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (29-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -1.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads into a matchup with New York as winners of four games in a row.

The Raptors are 4-8 in division matchups. Toronto is fourth in the NBA with 29.6 assists per game led by Immanuel Quickley averaging 6.2.

The Knicks are 7-3 against Atlantic Division teams. New York has an 11-14 record against teams over .500.

The Raptors are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks score 5.6 more points per game (117.5) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (111.9).

The teams play for the third time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 117-101 on Dec. 10, with Jalen Brunson scoring 35 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Raptors. Quickley is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mikal Bridges is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 18.4 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 114.0 points, 42.6 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 109.8 points, 48.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (back), Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (thumb).

Knicks: None listed.

