Rangers take losing streak into game against the Senators

Ottawa Senators (21-19-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-21-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -114, Rangers -106; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers look to break their four-game losing streak when they play the Ottawa Senators.

New York has a 5-12-4 record in home games and a 20-21-6 record overall. The Rangers have gone 7-5-6 in games decided by a single goal.

Ottawa is 21-19-5 overall and 10-10-2 on the road. The Senators are 4-9-1 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. The Rangers won 4-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Tanner Miller has scored 11 goals with 13 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has six goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 19 goals and 26 assists for the Senators. Ridly Greig has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

