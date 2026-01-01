Rangers take losing streak into game against the Panthers

New York Rangers (19-18-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (21-15-3, in the Atlantic Division) Miami; Friday, 8 p.m.…

New York Rangers (19-18-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (21-15-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -153, Rangers +128; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers head into the matchup with the Florida Panthers after losing three games in a row.

Florida has a 21-15-3 record overall and a 13-8-3 record on its home ice. The Panthers have a 19-4-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

New York has a 14-8-2 record in road games and a 19-18-5 record overall. The Rangers have gone 8-2-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 23 goals and 22 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 14 goals and 27 assists for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 5.7 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.