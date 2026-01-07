Rangers and Sabres square off in Eastern Conference action

Buffalo Sabres (22-15-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-18-6, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Thursday, 7…

Buffalo Sabres (22-15-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-18-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres square off in Eastern Conference action.

New York has a 5-10-4 record in home games and a 20-18-6 record overall. The Rangers are 17-2-1 when scoring at least three goals.

Buffalo is 22-15-4 overall and 9-10-2 in road games. The Sabres have a 20-3-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Rangers won the previous meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Cuylle has scored 10 goals with 13 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has four goals and 24 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Sabres: 9-1-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.