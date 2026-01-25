Quickley posts 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Raptors past Thunder 103-101 in 4th straight win

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Immanuel Quickley had 23 points and 11 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the NBA-leading…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Immanuel Quickley had 23 points and 11 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder 103-101 on Sunday night.

R.J. Barrett scored 14 points and Scottie Barnes added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who won their fourth straight.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting. He scored at least 20 points for the 117th consecutive game, the second-longest streak in NBA history.

Lu Dort scored a season-high 19 points, Kenrich Williams scored 15 and Chet Holmgren added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City was coming off a surprise home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. It was the third time this season the Thunder lost consecutive games and just their fourth home loss.

The Thunder were missing starters Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein and key reserve Ajay Mitchell, among others, with injuries. They lost guard Cason Wallace during the game with a sore left groin.

Toronto led 64-60 at halftime and held Gilgeous-Alexander to nine points on 2-for-5 shooting before the break.

Gilgeous-Alexander got going in the third quarter, and his driving layup gave the Thunder a 68-66 lead. He scored 12 points in the period to help Oklahoma City take an 81-79 lead into the fourth.

Toronto led 101-99 when Barnes blocked a short jumper by the 7-foot-1 Holmgren and the Raptors grabbed the rebound.

Toronto’s Jamal Shead missed two free throws with 13 seconds remaining, but the Raptors pulled in the rebound. Quickley was fouled and made two free throws with 8.2 seconds left to give Toronto the space it needed.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning league MVP with a reputation for strong clutch play, scored just three points in the final quarter and got off just one shot attempt.

