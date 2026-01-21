Quickley has 40 points to power Raptors past Warriors in Golden State’s first game without Butler

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Immanuel Quickley matched his career high with 40 points and added 10 assists, and the Toronto…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Immanuel Quickley matched his career high with 40 points and added 10 assists, and the Toronto Raptors ran away from Golden State early Tuesday night for a 145-127 win in the Warriors’ first game since losing star guard Jimmy Butler to a season-ending right knee injury.

Quickley shot 11 for 13 and made all 11 of his free throws, while Scottie Barnes added 26 points and 11 assists in the Raptors’ highest-scoring game and the Warriors’ worst defensive performance this season.

Buddy Hield had season highs of 25 points and six 3-pointers — making all of his attempts from deep — while Stephen Curry scored 16 points and Draymond Green added six points, six rebounds and five assists.

Hield’s 3 with 5:02 remaining cut Toronto’s lead to nine points but Brandon Ingram immediately hit from deep moments later.

With Butler out, Golden State coach Steve Kerr turned to Jonathan Kuminga for the first time in 17 games and the high-flying forward finished with 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting and five rebounds in 21 minutes. He has requested a trade given his status so deep on the bench, but now it’s unclear if the Warriors will move him by the Feb. 5 deadline. He and Kerr spoke last week.

Curry missed his initial five 3-point tries before connecting with 25 seconds left in the second quarter and the Warriors fell behind 70-50 at halftime after shooting just 39.6% — 6 of 23 from long range.

Ingram contributed 22 points, five rebounds and five assists and Toronto’s 70 points by the break tied the most surrendered by a Warriors opponent in the first half this season.

The Warriors had their four-game winning streak snapped with just their fifth loss in the last 17 as they wrapped up an eight-game homestand. They committed 18 turnovers that led to 34 points for the Raptors.

Up next

Raptors: At Sacramento on Wednesday night to complete the road back-to-back.

Warriors: At Dallas on Thursday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.