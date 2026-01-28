PSG’s injury woes continue as winger Kvaratskhelia hurts right ankle against Newcastle

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s injury woes continued as star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia limped off with a right ankle injury…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s injury woes continued as star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia limped off with a right ankle injury against Newcastle in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Kvaratskhelia sustained the injury following a tackle from Anthony Elanga midway through the first half at Parc des Princes.

“Once again we have an injured player. We will need to see what the (extent of) his injury is tomorrow,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said. “It’s complicated. I hope I’m wrong, I hope we will have good news tomorrow.”

After a few moments of treatment he was helped off by right back Achraf Hakimi — who was injured on the same field against Bayern Munich in November — and a staff member.

Kvaratskhelia was unable to put any weight on his right leg, which was stretched out ahead of him as he was assisted down the tunnel. The Georgia star scored against Sporting last Tuesday and was looking sharp down the right flank before his injury.

Kvaratskhelia had set up a goal for midfielder Vitinha in the eighth minute after making a run from the right and feeding him on the edge of the penalty area.

Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, Nuno Mendes, goalkeeper Matvei Safonov and several other key players have been injured this season.

Some, like Doué, Dembélé and now Kvaratskhelia, have been injured twice. ___

