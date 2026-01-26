PSG signs 18-year-old midfielder Dro Fernández from Barcelona

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has signed 18-year-old midfielder Dro Fernández from Barcelona on a four-year deal. PSG announced the…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has signed 18-year-old midfielder Dro Fernández from Barcelona on a four-year deal.

PSG announced the deal in a statement late Monday, saying the signing “is fully in line with the club’s sporting strategy and its strong focus on youth and talent.”

No financial details were disclosed. French sports daily L’Équipe said PSG paid 8 million euros ($9.5 million) for the player better known just as Dro, whose Barca contract was set to expire in June next year.

“I’m very happy and very proud to be joining Paris Saint-Germain. This is a moment of huge pride for me and for my family,” Dro said. “I’m hugely excited and motivated to play and to give everything for this shirt.”

Dro can play as an attacking midfielder or a left winger. He made five appearances for Barça this season after coming through the club’s prestigious La Masia youth academy that has produced stars like Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. ___

