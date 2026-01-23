PSG returns to the top of Ligue 1 after late win at Auxerre

AUXERRE, France (AP) — Bradley Barcola scored his second goal in two games to give Paris Saint-Germain a late win…

AUXERRE, France (AP) — Bradley Barcola scored his second goal in two games to give Paris Saint-Germain a late win over lowly Auxerre and return to the top of Ligue 1 on Friday.

Barcola rescued PSG when, with the match heading to a 0-0 draw, he finished a counterattack in the 79th minute and squeezed the ball over the advancing goalkeeper.

Until then, second-to-last Auxerre had frustrated second-from-top PSG without threatening to score. Auxerre did not have a shot on target all night at Stade de L’Abbé-Deschamps.

Barcola’s sixth goal of the season capped a fine performance, although the winger will rue missed chances that could have secured the three points earlier.

The result took PSG two points ahead of surprise pace-setter Lens, which faces a difficult tie at third-placed Marseille on Saturday.

Auxerre remained above only last-placed Metz on goal difference.

