Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EST

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 6, New York 2

Vancouver 3, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

Montreal 3, Toronto 0

Boston 4, New York 3, SO

Ottawa 4, Seattle 2

Minnesota 4, Vancouver 1

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.