Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EST
Sunday’s Games
New York 2, Montreal 1
Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa 4, New York 3, OT
Seattle 6, Toronto 4
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal 2, Minnesota 1, OT
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Montreal, 2 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.