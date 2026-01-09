Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EST
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa 5, Minnesota 2
Seattle 3, Toronto, 2, SO
Vancouver 4, Boston 3
Sunday’s Games
Montreal 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Tuesday’s Games
New York 2, Toronto 0
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 2, Seattle 1
Friday’s Games
Ottawa 4, Vancouver 2
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.