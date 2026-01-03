Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EST

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Toronto 1

Wednesday’s Games

New York, 2, Vancouver 0

Friday’s Games

New York 4, Montreal 3

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa 5, Minnesota 2

Seattle 3, Toronto, 2, SO

Vancouver 4, Boston 3

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.