Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EST
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 5, Toronto 1
Wednesday’s Games
New York, 2, Vancouver 0
Friday’s Games
New York 4, Montreal 3
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.